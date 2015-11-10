Toddler Critical After Being Run Over by Car While Playing in Driveway of Perris Home

A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition after being run over by a car while playing in the driveway of her home in Perris, authorities stated on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Monday in the 1500 block of Metz Road, a news release from the Perris Police Department stated.

A 28-year-old man was backing out of the driveway when he ran over the child in his Ford Focus, the release stated.

The girl was unresponsive and suffering from major trauma when authorities arrived, police said.

Investigators said there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.

The driver was not related to the child but did live at the residence where the crash occurred, the release stated.

Anyone with information was asked to call Deputy Kiebach at the Perris Sheriff’s Station at 951-210-1000.