Surveillance Video Shows Shooting of Restaurant Delivery Man in WeHo; 2 Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Surveillance video shows the West Hollywood shooting of a food delivery man who was left hospitalized in an incident that had authorities still looking for his two assailants.

The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Kings Road North, just south of Santa Monica Boulevard.

“They shot him at least six times,” said Joseph Kanaan, who ran from his apartment to the victim’s aid after hearing gunfire. “Gunshot shells all over the ground. There were two guys — they wanted to kill him.”

The victim was lying next to the curb, bleeding heavily, Kanaan said.

The victim had just made a delivery for Brazilian restaurant chain Bossa Nova to the apartment building next door, Kanaan said. An attacker in a blue hooded jacket approached him as he went to his car, the surveillance video showed. Some kind of exchange occurred.

Then the man in blue opened fire on the victim, who rolled toward the curb, leaving what appeared to be his cellphone in the road, the video showed. The shooter walked out of frame, came back with the second attacker, and appeared to pick something up off the road.

As the victim seemed to try to get up, and it appeared that the first attacker fired on him again. The other man, in a dark jacket with light-colored sleeves, seemed to pick up the cellphone.

Kanaan, who viewed security video, said it appeared the second man also fired on the victim.

Both men fled in what appeared to be a four-door silver sedan, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Shawn Cohen said.

The robbers took a credit card reader, among other items, Cohen said.

The victim’s wounds were described as not life threatening. Employees as a nearby Bossa Nova location said Wednesday that he was recovering as a hospital.

An official at the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station said there were no new leads.

Authorities asked KTLA not to show the shooters’ vehicle so as not to compromise the investigation.