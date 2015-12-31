× Facebook Glitch Tells Users They’ve Been Friends Since 1969

Some people on Facebook have reported waking up on New Year’s Eve to find the social network telling them they’ve been friends with other users for 46 years, regardless of whether or not they’ve even been alive that long.

It appeared the glitch has edited many Facebook friendship inception dates to Dec. 31, 1969, predating all social media and the Internet, USA Today reported.

A Facebook spokesman told the newspaper the glitch was in the process of being fixed.

“We’ve identified this bug and the team’s fixing it now so everyone can ring in 2016 feeling young again,” Chelsea Kohler said.

In the meantime, many have taken to social media to express their confusion:

On this day 46 years ago, December 31, 1969, I became friends with 67 people on Facebook. WTF? Go home Facebook, you're drunk. — Erin (@thespiffycookie) December 31, 2015

Seeing 46 years on Facebook? Probably a code error related to the epoch, which will be 46 at midnight. https://t.co/amdn31NGHm — ♥︎ (@yurivictor) December 31, 2015

We feared the Y2K bug, but we were 16 years too early. "46 years of friendship on Facebook" 😱 pic.twitter.com/zRobqtNgYj — Ashley Mayer (@ashleymayer) December 31, 2015

.@Facebook thinks that my sister and I have been friends on Facebook for 46 years. She is 30, I'm 28, and FB is 11. pic.twitter.com/DckuF96Lve — Nick Matarese (@nmatares) December 31, 2015

46 years ago? Guess I've had Facebook for a long time. pic.twitter.com/yrs3lute1I — Tom (@TMaskVT) December 31, 2015