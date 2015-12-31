Facebook Glitch Tells Users They’ve Been Friends Since 1969
Some people on Facebook have reported waking up on New Year’s Eve to find the social network telling them they’ve been friends with other users for 46 years, regardless of whether or not they’ve even been alive that long.
It appeared the glitch has edited many Facebook friendship inception dates to Dec. 31, 1969, predating all social media and the Internet, USA Today reported.
A Facebook spokesman told the newspaper the glitch was in the process of being fixed.
“We’ve identified this bug and the team’s fixing it now so everyone can ring in 2016 feeling young again,” Chelsea Kohler said.
In the meantime, many have taken to social media to express their confusion:
