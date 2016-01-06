‘A Brash El Niño’: Storm Season Begins With Record Rainfall, Flooding, Mudslide Fears

Tuesday brought the most rain Los Angeles has seen in any single day in 2015 except for one — Sept. 15, when the remnants of Hurricane Linda washed ashore, said Bill Patzert, climatologist with the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge. (Credit: KTLA)

The first major El Niño storm of the season arrived at this small Ventura County beach town Tuesday morning, and it didn’t take long for that potent combination of fire and rain to cause problems.

An intense downpour hammered a stretch of Highway 101 where a brush fire had swept through on Christmas weekend. Debris from the fire quickly clogged two drains in the freeway median. Soon, 6 inches of rain had accumulated on the roadway, bringing traffic to a halt.

The smell of smoke and ash still hung heavy, mixing with the sea breeze as workers in neon jackets stood feet deep in mud, rushing to clear out the drains.

“We had so much rain come down so quickly,” said Patrick Chandler, a spokesman for the California Department of Transportation.

