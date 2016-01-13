Video Shows Employees at Waffle House in Arkansas Using Cooking Equipment to Fix Hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video posted online shows two Waffle House employees doing their hair in the kitchen of an Arkansas restaurant.

"She dipped her hair down in the pot, and when it came back up she was drying it off with one of the towels," customer Antonio Robinson told WREG. "I see people do that in their houses and things like that but for a restaurant, I don't know."

The incident happened on Friday. His friend found hair in the food, Robinson said.

"(He) was just coughing. Cough. Cough. Making noises like that," Robinson said. "He went to pulling out strings of hair out his mouth."

A manager at the restaurant told WREG the employees were fired after company officials watched the video.

"I was embarrassed," the manager said. "But it's all taken care of now. That's all I can say."

A Waffle House spokesperson emailed a statement to WREG:

"We were made aware of this via a Facebook Private message this morning. We immediately reached out to the local management team. After identifying the parties involved, they were immediately terminated. The health department has been out to the restaurant for an inspection which it passed, and they have closed the case. We do not tolerate these behaviors and strive to provide a clean, safe environment for all our customers."

The restaurant passed a health department inspection on Tuesday. Investigators noted floors needed to be cleaned under the kitchen cooking equipment.