Guests at More Than 250 Hyatt Hotels, Including 100 in US, Targeted by Malware

If you stayed in a Hyatt hotel between August and December of last year, you should check your credit card statement for unusual charges.

The Chicago-based hotel giant said that its guests were the target of a cyberattack and now the hotel company has unveiled the list of more than 250 hotels worldwide, including more than 100 in the U.S., that were targeted. Hyatt’s chain includes more than 600 hotels.

Hilton Worldwide and Starwood Hotels & Resorts were also struck by cyberattacks last year.

In California, the hackers had access to credit card information from 21 Hyatt hotels, including the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles, the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, the Hyatt Regency Orange County and the Hyatt Regency Long Beach. For a list of the hotels targeted by the attack, go to http://www.hyatt.com/protectingourcustomers/hotellist/.

