Gunman Sought After Man, 44, Killed in Suspected Gang Shooting in Venice

Posted 8:40 AM, January 29, 2016, by , Updated at 09:54AM, January 29, 2016
Police on Friday were searching for the gunman involved in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man found in Venice a day earlier.

Police investigate the fatal shooting of a man in Venice on Jan. 28, 2016. (Credit: KTLA)

The shooting took place about 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of 7th and Flower avenues (map), said Officer Rosario Herrera of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, who died at the scene, was identified as 44-year-old Mark Gonzalez, a resident of the Venice area, the Police Department stated in a news release.

The gunman was described as a Hispanic man wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt.

Initially, police stated they were searching for three men in connection with the shooting.

Investigators said the man fled the area going eastbound on Flower Avenue in a tan SUV.

The shooting was believed to be gang related, according to the news release.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at 213-382-9470.

Those wishing to remain anonymous scan call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).