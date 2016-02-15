Rams Jam- Old School Trivia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our “Rams Jam” series continues. The Rams are coming back to LA and we are airing segments every morning at 5:15a with what’s happening now, videos from way back when, trivia, player profiles and cool giveaways. On this President’s Day, Henry put Megan and Chris to the test with some old school Rams trivia. A big thank you to Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que for providing the Rams Jam Party Pack Prize. Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is Southern California's favorite family-owned barbeque destination, serving Southern style comfort foods with an extra helping of down-home hospitality. Ribs, brisket, tri-tip and chicken are all slow-smoked at every Lucille's location. Visit their website to find the location near you.

We also want to thank the Brutez for their awesome dance moves to introduce our Rams Jam party pack giveaway. For more information, you can check out their Facebook page.

Finally, a big thank you to the “Bring Back the Rams” Booster Club for participating in the segment. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.