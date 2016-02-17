Man With Gunshot Wound Found Dead in Parked Car in Compton

A man with a gunshot wound to his chest was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after authorities found him inside a parked car in Compton.

Deputies drove up on a light-colored Nissan Sentra that was parked in an alleyway in the 2100 block of North Long Beach Boulevard just after midnight, said Lt. Steve Jauch of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A Hispanic man was found inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, Jauch said.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to Jauch.

No suspect information was immediately available.

“We’re hoping to find some folks who might have some information,” Jauch said.

The incident was being investigated by homicide detectives.

Authorities found shell casings from an apparent shooting near the investigation scene on East Stockton Street, Juach confirmed, but said it was unclear if that shooting was related.