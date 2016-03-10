18 Students Accuse Torrance High Wrestling Coach of Molestation, Detail Alleged Sex Abuse in Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eighteen current and former students who say they were molested by a Torrance High School wrestling coach sued the district this week, claiming that administrators had been warned the coach was sexually abusing boys but did nothing about it.

The plaintiffs were students between 1990 and January 2015 and say Thomas Joseph Snider molested them when they were younger than 18, according to the lawsuit.

Snider was charged last year with 33 felony counts of inappropriately touching children and eight misdemeanor counts of child molestation involving 25 boys between the ages of 13 and 16 from September 2013 to January 2015. Prosecutors added more charges over the next few months, alleging that he also had victimized children between 1991 and 1996. Snider has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Most of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit were wrestling team members at Torrance High School from 2013 to 2015. One was a student at Madrona Middle School, where he alleges Snider sodomized him around 1990 and 1991.

