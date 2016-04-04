Dramatic Fire Spreads From Recycling Facility in Montclair; 2 Homes Destroyed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dramatic fire that broke out at a recycling facility in Montclair on Monday afternoon spread to nearby homes, prompting dozens of residences to be evacuated as black smoke towered over the region.

The blaze broke out in the 4700 block of West State Street, Inspector Randall Wright of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which was assisting in the firefight.

The address is located in a mixed commercial, industrial and residential area about 2 miles south of the 10 Freeway. A motel and apartments are nearby.

By 3 p.m., the flames had been raging for at least an hour and were spreading to nearby houses and vehicles, Sky5 video showed. Several abandoned vehicles at an adjacent industrial yard were also engulfed in flames.

Some firefighters were seen making their way through structures at the scene, while others doused the blaze with water from fire hoses and a water cannon mounted on a fire engine.

Two homes were destroyed and another damaged, officials on scene told KTLA.

By 6:30 p.m., fire crews were beginning to move debris aside to look for remaining hot spots, according to Kelly Donaldson of Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department, which was helping the Montclair Fire Department.

"Accessing the salvage yard itself was a little bit difficult, as well as determining what exactly was burning," Donaldson said. "We had a lot of obstacles facing us."

Evacuations were ordered near the location, according to the Montclair Police Department, which advised the public to avoid the area. Forty apartments, eight homes, a mobile home park and a motel were evacuated, Donaldson said.

"Quite a few folks were affected by it," she said.

One firefighter was treated for a minor injury, and one civilian was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blaze was being investigated.

The large plume of smoke visible in the Chino Valley is coming from a fire at a commercial facility in Montclair. pic.twitter.com/DXXtkjnqKY — Chino Valley Fire (@cvifd) April 4, 2016