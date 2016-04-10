German Shepherd Found With Muzzle Taped Shut in New York

A German shepherd with his muzzle taped shut was spotted Saturday near a highway in Long Island, New York, according to Suffolk County SPCA.

The young, male dog was found by a business owner along Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst, New York. The village of Lindenhurst is located on the southern shore of Long Island in the town of Babylon.

When Rob Farha saw the dog, he immediately took pictures and then freed it from the duct tape around its muzzle.

“I can’t see what this dog could have done so bad, that someone thinks that they need to tape its mouth shut,” Farha told CNN affiliate News 12 Long Island.

Suffolk County SPCA is leading the investigation into this animal cruelty case.

“To leave this dog unable to eat or drink, abandoned and frightened on a busy road is heartbreaking,” said SPCA chief Roy Gross in a statement.

The dog is currently recovering at a local animal shelter and appeared to be in good health, Gross told CNN. He suspects his muzzle wasn’t taped shut for too long since he wasn’t dehydrated.

The Suffolk County SPCA is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible. If caught, they are facing misdemeanor animal cruelty charges and can be sentenced to up to a year in jail, according to Gross.

“We need to get people like this off the streets,” Gross told CNN. “They need to pay.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.