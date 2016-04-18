Man Shot by Taggers He Found Vandalizing His Anaheim-Area Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was shot in the leg when he arrived at his home in an unincorporated area near Anaheim and found two taggers vandalizing the property, authorities said Monday.

Police responded to a call in the 8000 block of Augusta Drive just after 3 a.m. Sunday, said Lt. Dan Dwyer with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, described only as a 20-year-old man, was shot in the leg after he came home and saw the men tagging his residence, Dwyer said.

The taggers, both men, were wearing dark clothing and were last seen running westbound on Augusta Drive, Dwyer said.

One of the men was described as heavy and the other was said to be thin, according to Dwyer.

The victim was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center for treatment. His injuries were not life threatening, Dwyer said.

“Our advice always is to obviously not confront. If you don’t know who the people are, just hang tight … give the Sheriff’s Department a call,” sheriff’s Lt. Mark Stichter told KTLA. “Make a phone call, drive by.”

Correction: An earlier version of this article gave the incorrect date for the shooting. The story has been updated.