Man Shot by Taggers He Found Vandalizing His Anaheim-Area Home

Posted 6:05 AM, April 18, 2016, by and , Updated at 02:30PM, April 18, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A man was shot in the leg when he arrived at his home in an unincorporated area near Anaheim and found two taggers vandalizing the property, authorities said Monday.

An ambulance responds to the Anaheim area, where a man who was shot by taggers on April 17, 2016. (Credit: South Counties News)

An ambulance responds to the Anaheim area, where a man who was shot by taggers on April 17, 2016. (Credit: South Counties News)

Police responded to a call in the 8000 block of Augusta Drive just after 3 a.m. Sunday, said Lt. Dan Dwyer with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, described only as a 20-year-old man, was shot in the leg after he came home and saw the men tagging his residence, Dwyer said.

The taggers, both men, were wearing dark clothing and were last seen running westbound on Augusta Drive, Dwyer said.

One of the men was described as heavy and the other was said to be thin, according to Dwyer.

The victim was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center for treatment. His injuries were not life threatening, Dwyer said.

“Our advice always is to obviously not confront. If you don’t know who the people are, just hang tight … give the Sheriff’s Department a call,” sheriff’s Lt. Mark Stichter told KTLA. “Make a phone call, drive by.”

Correction: An earlier version of this article gave the incorrect date for the shooting. The story has been updated.