Lawyer Who Says in Ad He Won’t Represent Drunk Drivers Arrested on DUI Charge: Florida Jail Record, Reports

An attorney who states in a commercial that he will not represent drunken drivers was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Florida on Saturday, according to jail records and local reports.

David Maloney was booked around 3:30 a.m. into the Escambia County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence — unlawful blood alcohol, his inmate record showed. He was released on $500 bond about 6 hours later.

Maloney was taken into custody after a deputy observed a Lamborghini speeding in Pensacola Beach and pulled the car over, according to local television station WEAR, citing Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Jacob Holloway.

“During the traffic stop the deputy developed enough probable cause that David J. Maloney was driving under the influence. He was placed under arrest and booked in the Escambia County Jail,” Holloway told the Pensacola-area station.

Maloney touts his services in “catchy” television commercials, the station reported.

In one ad, titled “DrunkDriving,” the attorney based in Mobile, Alabama, stated that he would not represent drunken drivers.

“Believe it or not, I still sometimes get calls from people who think that they can convince me or pay me enough to represent them in a drunk driving context,” Maloney said in a video from 2012.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: if you drink and you drive and you hurt someone, don’t call me. I’m not going to represent you, I’m not going to help you. If anything, I’m going to be the lawyer going after you.”

Maloney handles a variety of legal cases, including general personal injury claims, motor vehicle accidents and DUI victims, according to his website.

He was scheduled to appear in court on June 1, the inmate record showed.