Metro Bus and Car Collide in Bellflower, Snarl Morning Commute on 91 Freeway

A crash between a Metro bus and a car on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Bellflower forced several lanes to be shut down during the morning commute Monday.

The crash occurred near the Downey Avenue off-ramp at about 5:40 a.m., according the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident website.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a black Chevrolet had smashed into the back of a Metro bus.

Emergency crews could be seen helping one person who was injured in the crash.

It was unclear if any passengers were aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

Three lanes on the eastbound 91 Freeway at Downey Avenue had to be closed as crews worked to clear the vehicles.

Traffic was also backing up in the westbound direction as drivers slowed near the crash site.