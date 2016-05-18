KTLA Armed Forces Week- The U.S. Coast Guard and the Arrival of E.T. 94

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May is National Military Appreciation Month!

This week is ARMED FORCES WEEK, which is commemorated annually on the second Saturday of May and ends on the Sunday after ARMED FORCES DAY. This year, ARMED FORCES DAY is on Saturday, May 21st.

In honor of ARMED FORCES WEEK, today’s segment focuses on the U.S. COAST GUARD and the ARRIVAL OF THE ET-94.

About U.S. Coast Guard- Courtesy U.S. Department of Defense:

The Treasury Department established the Revenue Cutter Service, forebear of today's Coast Guard, on August 4, 1790. On that date, Congress, guided by Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton, authorized the building of a fleet of ten cutters, whose responsibility would be enforcement of the first tariff laws enacted by Congress under the Constitution.

The Coast Guard has been continuously at sea since its inception, although the name Coast Guard didn't come about until 1915 when the Revenue Cutter Service was merged with the Lifesaving Service. The Lighthouse Service joined the Coast Guard in 1939, followed in 1946 by the Bureau of Navigation and Steamboat Inspection. Finally, in 1967, after 177 years in the Treasury Department, the Coast Guard was transferred to the newly formed Department of Transportation.

Coast Guard Day is celebrated on August 4th. It is primarily an internal activity for active duty Coast Guard personnel, civilian members, reservists, retirees, auxiliarists, and dependents, but it does have a significant share of interest outside the Service. Grand Haven, Michigan, also known as Coast Guard City, USA, annually sponsors the Coast Guard Festival around August 4. Typically it is the largest community celebration of a branch of the Armed Forces in the nation. In addition to celebrating their own day every year, Coast Guard members also participate as equal partners in Armed Forces Day activities.

Today the Coast Guard ensures the safety, security and stewardship of the

Nation’s waters. It is the lead Federal agency for law enforcement, incident response, homeland security and disaster management in the maritime environment. Its highly skilled workforce and capable assets allow the Service to fulfill its mission and protect the Nation. Nearly 42,000 men and women are actively serving in the Coast Guard to defend America’s borders and protect the maritime environment. For more information, click HERE.

ARMED FORCES WEEK 2016

Saturday, May 14th through Sunday, May 22nd

Saturday, May 21st, 201

ET-94 JOURNEYS THROUGH L.A.

For a Route Map, click HERE.

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90037

(323) SCIENCE (724-3623)

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com