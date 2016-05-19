Man, 22, Sought After Attacking, Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Girlfriend in Stockton: Police

Police are searching for a 22-year-old man suspected of assaulting his teenage girlfriend in Stockton before kidnapping her Thursday morning, authorities said.

Alex Quinones allegedly “violently attacked” the 15-year-old victim at his parent’s home in the 3300 block of Bea Hackman Court about 5 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department.

He then forced the teen into a Chevy Impala and fled the house, prompting the California Highway Patrol to issue an Amber Alert.

The Chevy was found by 8 a.m., Stockton police tweeted. The victim — who was initially identified as being 17 — was located a short time after that, prompting CHP to cancel the alert.

Quinones has not yet been found, according to police. He is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 10 inches, and weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing only black pants and black shoes.

The suspect may be headed to Fresno or the San Jose area, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.