Van Nuys Man Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Mother of Three With Box Cutter

A 42-year-old Van Nuys man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in state prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death with a box cutter.

Osmar Gomez entered a no contest plea on March 24 to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 death of the victim, identified as Klaudia A., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Gomez was sitting in a truck with his 32-year-old girlfriend in an alley near Lemay Street and Kester Avenue in Van Nuys on March 24, 2015, when the couple began arguing, according to Deputy DA Matthew Vodnoy.

The fight escalated, and Gomez fatally stabbed the victim as she sat in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, Vodnoy said.

At the time of the stabbing, the victim was described by the Los Angeles Police Department as a mother of three.