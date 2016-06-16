Led Zeppelin Guitarist Jimmy Page Spars With Attorney Over ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Plagiarism Allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Led Zeppelin lead guitarist and songwriter Jimmy Page was grilled for two hours Thursday morning in the federal copyright trial over whether his band’s iconic hit “Stairway to Heaven” plagiarized another band’s song.

Page and Francis Malofiy, the attorney representing the estate of Randy Craig Wolfe of the Los Angeles rock band Spirit, sparred in sometimes sharp exchanges as Malofiy tried, largely in vain, to extract incriminating concessions from the 72-year-old, white-haired rock star.

In much of the morning’s testimony, Malofiy delved into the minutiae of the musical composition of “Stairway” in an effort to show similarities to Spirit’s 1968 instrumental “Taurus.”

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner thwarted much of the inquiry because Page is not designated as a musical expert in the case.

