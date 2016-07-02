× Mayor Garcetti Wants College Applications to Stop Asking About Students’ Criminal Records

Eric Garcetti has recruited 32 other mayors across the country to join him in urging college admissions companies to stop asking applicants about their criminal histories.

In a letter, the mayors petitioned the Common Application Association and Universal College Application — two companies whose standard applications are used by many private universities — “to remove any box that inquires into a person’s past criminal history from your admissions applications.”

Garcetti joins other advocates and the federal government in making the case that the mere inquiry about criminal history can scare an applicant away.

“Any box that inquires into criminal history has a strong chilling effect on applications in general,” said Kimberley Guillemet, ‎manager of The Los Angeles Mayor’s Office of Reentry. “We know that when people see any box asking about their criminal background, a lot of them assume that they won’t have a chance to be admitted on their merits and they won’t pursue the process.”

