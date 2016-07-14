‘I Was Begging Him Not to Kill Me,’ Homeowner Says of North Hills Home-Invasion Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A North Hills homeowner was badly injured in a violent home-invasion robbery that occurred partially in front of his two young daughters early Thursday.

The incident was reported just after 3:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of Valjean Avenue, said Sgt. Gabriel Colon of the Los Angeles Police Department's Devonshire Division.

Four males wearing hoodies apparently entered the home and one of the males pistol-whipped the homeowner, Colon said.

The group divided when they got inside, according to the male homeowner's wife. Two targeted the husband, and the other two went into a bedroom where the wife was sleeping with their daughters, ages 7 and 8.

The man's wife said she awoke to someone grabbing her and putting his hand on her face, leaving her bruised. He held a gun to her head and asked her where the cash was, she said.

"I was screaming and he was saying to me, 'Shut your mouth,'" she said. "I was begging him not to kill me because I have kids."

One of the men stayed with the girls, who were not injured.

During a struggle, the father was able to grab one attacker's gun and fire off a round at one of the robbers, his wife said. The round left a hole in the wall and scared the assailants, she said.

It's not clear if any of the men was struck by the gunfire.

The men got away with a few thousand dollars after repeatedly asking where the family's money was, according to the woman.

The injured homeowner was transported to a local hospital. He has a broken nose, his wife said.

A description of the four males was not released.

KTLA's Stephen Acosta contributed to this story.

