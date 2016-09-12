× 4 Injured, 1 Ejected After Rollover Crash on 5 Freeway in Sun Valley

Four people were transported to local hospitals after a solo-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The rollover crash occurred on the northbound 5 south of Sheldon Street shortly before 7:30 a.m., an LAFD alert stated.

The vehicle apparently hit the right shoulder, spun out and landed on its roof, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log. One person was ejected in the crash.

The conditions of the four patients were not immediately known.

A short time after the crash, all northbound lanes of the 5 were blocked off by emergency vehicles, Sky5 aerial footage showed. Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles on the roadway.

A SigAlert was issued, and all lanes of the freeway were expected to be closed for at least 30 minutes, CHP tweeted around 8:15 a.m.

However, all lanes were reopened by 8:30 a.m., according to the aerial footage. CHP’s incident log also showed the the SigAlert was canceled.

No additional details about the incident have been released.