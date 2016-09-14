× Officials Admit Force Used in Restraining Carjacking Suspect Who Died at East San Gabriel McDonald’s; Man Identified

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department acknowledged force was used to restrain a carjacking suspect who lost consciousness and died Tuesday inside a McDonald’s restaurant in East San Gabriel.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Timothy Shannon McMillan, who was a transient, according to Ed Winter, spokesman of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. McMillan’s cause of death has not been determined, and an autopsy is pending.

Deputies confronted McMillan after a violent carjacking in the 8700 block of Garvey Avenue in Rosemead. In that incident, McMillan approached a parking enforcement officer as she was writing a ticket at 5:25 a.m., yelled at her and punched her in the head, the Sheriff’s Department said.

When the 53-year-old parking officer fell to the ground, the man entered her car and drove off. The owner of the parked vehicle saw the attack and notified police.

