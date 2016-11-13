Deputies Unable to Coax Out Man Barricaded With Rifle in Pico Rivera Home; SWAT Team Plans to Enter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspect with a rifle had barricaded himself in his Pico Rivera home and had previously been holding his mother there against her will, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 8800 block of Dalewood Avenue around noon after neighbors called law enforcement reporting a neighbor was outside chasing them with a rifle and threatening to shoot, according to Sgt. Luis Trejo.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sheriff's Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez tweeted that there was no longer a hostage and only the armed suspect remained barricaded, but it was unclear what had transpired. Some reports indicate she has elected to remain inside with her son to negotiate.

NO HOSTAGES. ONLY ARMED BARRICADED SUSPECT. 8880 blk Dalewood Av, Pico Rivera @SEBLASD , Crisis Negotiation Team est communication w/susp pic.twitter.com/vVpSfQzcWH — Deputy Juanita (@LASDJUANITA) November 14, 2016

Officials warned residents to avoid the area of Dalewood Avenue and Telegraph Road. The sheriff's special enforcement bureau responded to the area with a helicopter, and crisis negotiators were on scene but had been unable to make contact with the man, deputies said.

Late at night, SWAT teams were preparing to enter the home with the use of heavy equipment.

#LASD SEB/Air Rescue 5 on scene, 8800 Blk Dalewood Av Pico Rivera - Armed assault suspect. Please stay clear for safety. pic.twitter.com/rsNOrzj4Ie — SEB (@SEBLASD) November 13, 2016

Police did not immediately identify the suspect, but neighbors said he is a man is his 20s named Michael who lives with his parents.

Neighbor Martin Urbina said the man is only an acquaintance but he never had trouble with him before.

"You know we’ve got good neighbors and stuff," he said. "I don’t really know him to well but I don’t think he has any priors or anything. But I don’t know what he’s doing."

Urbina also indicated the police activity was unusual for the neighborhood.

"This is the biggest thing right here we’ve had over here," he said. "It’s pretty quiet."

