Firefighters Battle Blaze at Torrance Refinery; 3 Employees Evaluated for Injuries

For about 1 1/2 hours Tuesday, firefighters battled a blaze at the Torrance refinery that caused three employees to be evaluated for injuries.

The Torrance Fire Department was dispatched about 4:20 p.m., sending 24 firefighters, according to Battalion Chief Robert Millea.

The Torrance Police Department sent an alert saying police and firefighters were responding to a fire in the refinery's "ALCY unit," apparently a reference to the alkylation unit.

About 5:30 p.m., the department said "injured employees" were evaluated but not taken to a hospital. By about 5:50 p.m., the fire was out, police said.

Three employees were evaluated but not treated, police said.

No flaring was required.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed firefighters spraying water on flames at the former Exxon Mobil refinery, now owned by PBF Energy.

The Torrance Refining Co. has been plagued by problems in recent months, with multiple flaring events and power outages. PBF Energy took ownership of the 750-acre facility in July.

The refinery is at 3700 W. 190th St.

