Journalist Lisa Napoli on Her New Book ‘Ray & Joan: The Man Who Made the McDonald’s Fortune and the Woman Who Gave It All Away’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Lisa Napoli:

Ladies, Lunch, and Literacy (w/ Mysterious Galaxy)

Thursday, November 17 from 11:30am to 1:30pm

Richstone Family Center

13634 Cordary Ave

Hawthorne, CA 90250

Cost: $60 (includes a signed first edition of Ray & Joan, a delicious lunch, and a tour Richstone Family Center)

Tickets available HERE

Live Talks LA w/ Frank Buckley

Thursday, November 17 at 8:00pm

Ann and Jerry Moss Theatre at New Roads School

3131 Olympic Boulevard

Santa Monica, CA 90404

Cost: $0 (general admission), $30 (seat + signed copy of Ray & Joan), $35 (2 seats + signed copy of Ray & Joan)

Tickets available HERE