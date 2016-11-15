Journalist Lisa Napoli on Her New Book ‘Ray & Joan: The Man Who Made the McDonald’s Fortune and the Woman Who Gave It All Away’

Meet Lisa Napoli:
Ladies, Lunch, and Literacy (w/ Mysterious Galaxy)
Thursday, November 17 from 11:30am to 1:30pm
Richstone Family Center
13634 Cordary Ave
Hawthorne, CA 90250
Cost: $60 (includes a signed first edition of Ray & Joan, a delicious lunch, and a tour Richstone Family Center)
Tickets available HERE
Live Talks LA w/ Frank Buckley
Thursday, November 17 at 8:00pm
Ann and Jerry Moss Theatre at New Roads School
3131 Olympic Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Cost: $0 (general admission), $30 (seat + signed copy of Ray & Joan), $35 (2 seats + signed copy of Ray & Joan)
Tickets available HERE