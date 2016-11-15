Texas High School Students Defy Principal, Wear Camouflage After Controversial Election Photo

Students at a high school in Spring, Texas, defied their principal’s request this week to leave their camouflage clothes at home after a controversial photo following last week’s presidential election went viral.

The group of Klein Oaks High School students made headlines after posing in front of the school, wearing camouflage clothes, with their middle fingers in the air, television station KTRK reported.

“I don’t agree with the gestures that were on the photo, as far as the camo, I support it 100 percent,” Tony Williams, a father of one of the students, told KTRK.

“They’re Trump supporters, they’re patriots, totally excited about being Americans,” Williams said.

The school district decided the photo was inappropriate, prompting the principal to ask students not to wear the camouflage for the rest of the week.

Several students defied the request and showed up for school Tuesday wearing their camouflage, KTRK reported.

Officials said the request was not a ban and that the students were not turned away from the school.

“There’s groups they feel like they’re privileged now, that they can say whatever they want, do whatever they want,” parent Luann Castro said after none of the children were disciplined for taking the photo.

Other students said they would wear all black as a counter protest, according to KTRK.