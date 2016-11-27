3 Killed in Separate Crashes in Southern L.A. County

Three people were killed in unrelated traffic accidents Saturday on freeways in southern Los Angeles County, authorities said.

A man walked onto the 91 Freeway near Avalon Boulevard in Carson around 7:16 p.m. Saturday and was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

Investigators are trying to determine why the man was on the highway. The Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert and closed four of five lanes of traffic Saturday evening.

Earlier in the day, authorities reported two fatal crashes on the same stretch of northbound 605 Freeway in Long Beach within minutes of each other.

