Kanye West Leaves Hospital More Than a Week After Encounter With LAPD

After more than a week of hospitalization following an encounter with Los Angeles police, rapper Kanye West left UCLA Medical Center on Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

It’s unclear whether West was going to one of his homes or another location, the source said.

Little is known about his hospitalization.

It took two hours for authorities and friends to persuade West to go to a hospital after receiving a call that the rapper was acting erratically last week at the residence of his personal trainer, two sources involved in the case said.

