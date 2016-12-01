Malibu Rancher Who Obtained Permit to Kill P-45 Says She Wants to Save Mountain Lion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mountain lion known as P-45 has been granted a reprieve by the owner of 10 alpacas that the big cat is suspected of slaughtering recently.

Victoria Vaughn-Perling will work with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service toward a goal of having authorities capture the animal and then decide whether to relocate it in the Santa Monica Mountains or place it in captivity, her attorney, Reid Breitman, said Thursday.

State officials on Monday issued a permit to Vaughn-Perling to kill the mountain lion, after the 5-year-old predator was suspected of killing 10 alpacas and injuring two others on Saturday at ranches off Mulholland Highway and Little Sycamore Canyon Road, said Andrew Hughan, a spokesman for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The attacks drew national attention and sparked an outcry among some animal welfare activists, who called it unfair to punish the puma for acting on its instincts.

