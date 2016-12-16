Video Captures Mountain Lion Dragging Dead Deer Across Bay Area Front Porch

Even Peter Rauenbuehler’s big German shepherd-husky didn’t want to mess with this cat.

That’s because the early-morning visitor was no domestic feline munching on some unlucky rodent. Instead, it was a mountain lion gorging on the carcass of a freshly killed deer in the Lakeview neighborhood of Hillsborough in San Mateo County.

The cat had killed the deer in Rauenbuehler’s front yard, then dragged it over a 3-foot high fence and onto his darkened porch about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

“My wife went to the door and one of our dogs, the biggest of the three, he backed off and went back into the bedroom,” Rauenbuehler said. “He’s the toughest one.”

