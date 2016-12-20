Brush Fire Burns 61 Acres Near Homes in Simi Valley’s Wood Ranch Area

A brush fire burned 61 acres near homes in the Wood Ranch area of Simi Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called just after 2:30 p.m. to the area of Sage Street and Laurel Ridge Drive, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The blaze was burning in an “isolated area” but some homes were threatened, the department’s fire chief said.

Firefighters stopped forward spread of the fire at 61 acres, a spokeswoman for the department said. No evacuations were ordered.

The address given by the Fire Department is on the edge of the gated Long Canyon community.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the blaze had burned along a ridgeline and down close to homes, blackening dry hills.