Colorado Mom Accused of Abandoning Toddler in Freezing Car Overnight Had Been Drinking: Police

The Colorado woman accused of leaving her 2-year-old son in a parked car overnight as a snowstorm and subzero temperatures hit the region has admitted that she had been drinking, authorities said.

Police found the boy in a parking lot in the Denver suburb of Thornton about 15 hours after 26-year-old Nicole Alexandria Carmon allegedly abandoned him on the night of Dec. 16. He was in a snow-covered vehicle in an area where temperatures dropped to minus 8 degrees, according to a Thornton Police Department affidavit obtained by KTLA sister station KDVR.

The boy was taken to a hospital suffering from hypothermia and frostbite, police said. As of Monday, the extent of his injuries was not clear.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video shows Carmon, of Westminster, outside a ConocoPhillips gas station about 9:40 p.m. Friday.

Carmon seemed to say something about “Target” before walking away. She appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the affidavit said. Video showed her visiting stores in an apparent attempt to find her vehicle with the baby inside, according to the affidavit.

Carmon later told police she consumed six shots of vodka on Friday night and had been involved in a car crash before she walked to the gas station to get a ride home, according to the affidavit. The boy was in the vehicle during that time, police believe.

After Carmon went to her baby sitter’s home the next morning looking for the boy, the baby sitter dialed 911, police said.

Officers started searching for Carmon's 2013 Ford Fusion, and, after finding the surveillance video, Thornton police officers found the boy at about noon in the vehicle parked at a Target store just east of the gas station.

The toddler was found in a car seat, half buckled in the back seat.

Employees noticed the vehicle at 9 a.m. Saturday, but with up to 6 inches of snow covering it, no one could see there was a child inside.

Carmon was arrested for felony child abuse and appeared in court Monday morning. She is being held at the Adams County jail on $50,000 bail, according to the Denver Post.

Her next court appearance is set for Wednesday.

