Fire Scorches Second-Story Unit in Beverly Grove Apartment Building

Fire crews were called to an apartment building in the Beverly Grove neighborhood near Hollywood after a fire broke out in a second-story unit early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at the garden-style apartment building in the 600 block of North Hayworth Avenue at about 2:30 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart stated.

Nearly 30 firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze in just under 15 minutes and kept the fire to just one unit, according to Stewart.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause was under investigation.