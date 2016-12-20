Fire Erupts at Hollywood Hills Home; LAPD to Investigate Hobby Drone Sighting

Firefighters called to a two-story house fire in Hollywood Hills Tuesday morning also had to deal with the distraction of a hobby drone flying above, officials said.

The fire began about 9:17 a.m. at a home in the 5700 block of Hill Oak Drive, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey stated.

The hillside home had heavy fire on both floors, according to Humphrey.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed flames burning through the roof as firefighters worked nearby.

A small group of people could be seen standing on the street in front of the home as crews worked to contain the flames.

The fire was knocked down in just over 30 minutes with the help of 73 firefighters, according to Humphrey.

Crews reported an unauthorized drone flying over the fire, which caused was a safety concern for firefighters, Humphrey stated.

The Los Angeles Police Department would be investigating the drone sighting, according to Humphrey.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.