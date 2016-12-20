Florida College Student Sells Positive Pregnancy Tests on Craigslist to Pay for Tuition

A pregnant Florida college student has been selling positive pregnancy tests through Craigslist in order to pay for her school, according to a report.

In an interview with Jacksonville-area television station WJAX, the woman, who did not wish to be identified, said she started selling the tests after looking for a job online that could be done while she was pregnant.

“Me being in college, working on a bachelor’s and needing all this money to pay for a degree, this was a no-brainer,” the woman explained to the station.

The going rate for one test was $25, or two for $35 if the buyer had to travel more than 60 miles.

The woman’s ad read, “Whether you are using it for your own amusement such as a prank, or to blackmail the CEO of wherever who you are having an affair with I DONT CARE AT ALL this is an absolutely no questions asked type of deal tell me what you need I provide it for monetary exchange. I will not overcharge for the urine test but I will not be low balled either do not contact me if you are going to be cheap and difficult.”

A WJAX crew met with the woman at a local pharmacy after contacting her through Craigslist. After picking up a pregnancy test, the woman went to the restroom and produced a positive test result, according to the station.

The woman said she had received approximately $200 a day since posting the ad.

“I saw from other women and their experiences that it’s very easy,” the seller told the station.

Dale Carson, an attorney and former FBI agent, told WJAX that selling urine to get a positive pregnancy test is not a crime.

However, the person who uses it could potentially be found guilty of fraud, he said.

“This is the kind of thing that makes legislators go, ‘We need to pass a law that says you can’t do this,'” Carson said.

Getting a positive pregnancy test is now easy. Why a local pregnant woman is selling her urine on Craigslist- tonight at 10 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/hvvr6EKguO — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) December 16, 2016