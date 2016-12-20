Holiday Looks for Under $100

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Personal Stylist and the owner of Blush Boutique Sherry Thomas joined us live with some amazing holiday looks under $100 that would make great gifts as well. Blush Boutique has locations in Calabasas and Thousand Oaks and a new location in Laguna Hills. For more information, visit their website or Sherry’s blog. You can also follow Blush Boutique on instagram or facebook @ShopMyBlush.

Blush Calabasas

23671 Calabasas Rd

Calabasas, CA 91302

(818) 222-5874

Blush Thousand Oaks

1610 E Thousand Oaks Blvd

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

(805) 497-6100

Blush Laguna Hills

26538 Moulton Pkwy

Laguna Hills, CS 92653

(949) 264-1447