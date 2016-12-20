Huntington Beach Planning Official Resigns Over Comments About Islam

A Huntington Beach planning commissioner resigned this week after a backlash over comments he made online denigrating Islam.

Michael Hoskinson, who works as a real estate broker, stepped down in the wake of public criticism after a video of him giving a lecture on political correctness was posted on YouTube.

In the video, Hoskinson said: “I think Islam is definitely a threat. I don’t call it a religion at all.” He also criticized a group of Jewish intellectuals from the 1920s and railed against “leftists.”

Hoskinson was appointed to the commission by Councilman Erik Peterson in 2014. It is customary for each council member to choose a commissioner.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.