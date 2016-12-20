× LAPD’s Highest-Ranking African American Officer to Head Scandal-Plagued San Francisco Police Dept.

LAPD Deputy Chief William “Bill” Scott, the department’s highest-ranking African American officer, has been appointed chief of the San Francisco Police Department following recent scandals involving racist texting among Bay Area officers.

Scott, who oversees LAPD’s South Bureau, was selected by San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee to lead the embattled department.

“It’s an honor and I am humbled,” Scott said in a brief message. “I have a lot of people to give thanks to.”

Scott’s was one of three names sent by the police commission to Lee. Scott will replace acting Police Chief Toney Chaplin, a 26-year department veteran who previously led the department’s homicide division.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.