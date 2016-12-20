× Man Gets 4 Life Terms in Prison for Killing 4 in Mass Shooting at Valley Village Restaurant

A Los Angeles judge Tuesday sentenced a 33-year-old man to multiple life terms in prison for killing four people at a San Fernando Valley restaurant more than six years ago.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo imposed two consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole on Nerses Arthur Galstyan, and tacked on two additional life terms.

A jury of nine men and three women convicted Galstyan in March of two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated mayhem.

The April 3, 2010, mass shooting occurred at the Hot Spot Mediterranean restaurant along Riverside Drive in Valley Village. People had gathered there for a memorial honoring a friend who had died in a traffic accident, according to Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Chung, who led the prosecution on the case.

