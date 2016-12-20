Police Search for Gunman in South-Central L.A. Following Officer-Involved Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least two possible suspects have been detained Tuesday as police search for a reported gunman in South-Central Los Angeles.

Early Tuesday morning at least one person flagged down a Los Angeles Police Department patrol car and said they saw two people on bicycles with a gun in the area of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and McKinley Avenue in South L.A., according to LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery.

After searching the area, officers found a man matching one of the suspect descriptions near South Avalon Boulevard and East 40th Place, according to information from Montgomery and LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar. He pulled out a gun, and in response police drew their weapons and opened fire, Montgomery said.

The suspect immediately fled on foot and it was unclear whether he was hurt, Montgomery said. No officers were injured, he added.

LAPD has closed off four square blocks in the neighborhood and set up a mobile command center as SWAT teams go house to house in search of the gunman. Some residents were asked to evacuate.

Two people have been detained and are being treated as possible suspects, police said.

One suspect was bit by a police K-9 and transported to a local hospital, according to LAPD Officer Tony Im. Police did not know what condition the person was in.