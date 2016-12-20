Rose Parade Preview #2 at Phoenix Decorating

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena for day 2 of our series of ROSE PARADE PREVIEW reports at Phoenix Decorating in Pasadena.
The Tournament of Roses Parade is Monday, January 2nd. There will be live streaming at ktla.com. For band coverage without commentary watch Facebook.com/ktla5
Remember KTLA is your Rose Parade Station:
Backstage at the Parade 6:00a
Parade Countdown 7:00a
Rose Parade LIVE without commercial interruption at 8:00a
Hosts: Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman
