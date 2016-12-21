Daughter Arrested in Double Stabbing That Left Santa Fe Springs Man Dead, Girlfriend Wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police arrested the daughter of a Santa Fe Springs man who died after he and his girlfriend were stabbed in their Santa Fe Springs home Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a stabbing call in the 8000 block of Sorenson Avenue about 9:49 p.m., Whittier Police Department Lt. Jay Tatman said.

A man and a woman found inside the home suffering from stab wounds were taken to a nearby hospital, where the man later died, Tatman said.

The woman, who was described as the man’s girlfriend, has been released from the hospital, the Police Department’s watch commander told KTLA.

The man’s daughter, who was briefly hospitalized after allegedly resisting arrest, was booked in connection with the double stabbing, the watch commander said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who died in the incident, but said he was 60 years old.

Investigators believe the three people may have lived together in the house, Tatman said.