Deputy Fatally Shoots Suspect in Riverside Double Homicide After Gunfire Erupts During Arrest Attempt Near Fresno

A 24-year-old man was killed by a Sheriff’s deputy Wednesday following an exchange of gunfire as authorities were serving a search warrant in relation to a 2015 double homicide in Riverside at his home in Coalinga, about 53 miles south of Fresno, officials said.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was wanted as a suspect in the Oct. 23, 2015, shooting at the corner of Kansas Avenue and Seventh Street in Riverside that left two people dead and a third injured, according to a statement from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Early Wednesday morning, Fresno deputies served a search warrant at his home in the 600 block of West College Avenue in Coalinga, assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities said.

A short time after deputies surrounded the home and asked its occupants to surrender, a man came out of the home with a handgun and opened fire on deputies, according to the statement. A deputy on the SWAT team returned fire, fatally striking the suspect, officials said.

First responders rendered aid but the man died at the scene a short time later, deputies said.

The incident is being investigated by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service and Riverside Police Department. The agencies are collecting evidence from the home and interviewing the other three adults and two small children who were inside, according to the statement.

No deputies or other civilians were injured, authorities said.