Frozen Tree in Victorville Becomes Local Symbol for Arriving Winter Solstice

Posted 7:14 AM, December 21, 2016, by , Updated at 11:04AM, December 21, 2016
An ice-covered tree is seen in Victorville on Dec. 20, 2016. (Credit: Loudlabs)

A wintry image in Victorville has become a sort of tourist attraction, as well as a symbol of the arriving winter solstice.

The icicle-covered tree was made possible thanks to freezing temperatures and a broken water main at Green Tree Golf Course, at 14144 Green Tree Blvd.

Several people were spotted posing for pictures in front of the tree on Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures recently dipped into the low 20s in the high desert.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, marks the winter solstice and the beginning of the winter season.

From now on, in the Northern Hemisphere, daylight hours will continue to increase until the summer solstice in mid-June 2017.

An ice-covered tree is seen in Victorville on Dec. 20, 2016. (Credit: Loudlabs)

An ice-covered tree is seen in another angle in Victorville on Dec. 20, 2016. (Credit: Loudlabs)

People pose for phots in front of an ice-covered tree in Victorville on Dec. 20, 2016. (Credit: Loudlabs)

