Frozen Tree in Victorville Becomes Local Symbol for Arriving Winter Solstice

A wintry image in Victorville has become a sort of tourist attraction, as well as a symbol of the arriving winter solstice.

The icicle-covered tree was made possible thanks to freezing temperatures and a broken water main at Green Tree Golf Course, at 14144 Green Tree Blvd.

Several people were spotted posing for pictures in front of the tree on Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures recently dipped into the low 20s in the high desert.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, marks the winter solstice and the beginning of the winter season.

From now on, in the Northern Hemisphere, daylight hours will continue to increase until the summer solstice in mid-June 2017.