Jury Recommends Death for Orange County Serial Killer Steven Gordon

Orange County jury on Wednesday decided a serial killer should be executed for the abduction and murder of four women.

Representing himself at his trial in Santa Ana, Steven Dean Gordon did not dispute his responsibility for the deaths of the women, who had been working as prostitutes in Anaheim and Santa Ana in late 2013 and early 2014.

Nor in his closing argument to jurors Tuesday did Gordon, 47, disagree with a prosecutor’s argument that he ought to be executed for his crimes.

“If you kill four people like this in cold blood, you deserve to die — I believe that,” Gordon told jurors. “My actions were evil and horrible, and you’re gonna get your justice very shortly.”

