LAFD Battles Commercial Building Fire in Van Nuys

Los Angeles firefighters battled a fire burning at an auto shop in Van Nuys on Wednesday night.

The fire began burning through the roof of the two-story building in the 7800 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard around 8:39 p.m.

The building is home to two separate auto shop businesses, according to LAFD officials. The blaze began on the second floor of one of the businesses.

"Our first units had fire through the roof and it looked like the whole building was involved in it initially," said Andy Fox, Assistant Chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department. "We were able to keep the fire in check in the second building. There's still a little fire on the second floor. The fire is knocked down but there is still a few mop ups we have to do."

Firefighters will be on the scene for a few more hours, officials said. There were no injuries reported during the fire.

Extra precautions were taken due to concern for hazardous material inside the building that could erupt, LAFD officials told KTLA.