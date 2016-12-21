Wisconsin Police Officer Helps Speeding Student Tie His Tie During Traffic Stop

A police officer in Menomonie, Wisconsin, ended up helping out a student during a traffic stop after pulling him over for speeding, newly released dashcam video showed.

In the video, Menomonie Police Department Officer Martin Folczyk can be seen pulling over a University of Wisconsin-Stout student, who was speeding on his way to class. Folczyk then pulls over the driver, who quickly explained that he was in a rush after stopping at a friend’s house because his friend knew how to tie a tie.

“I have to get a tie tied,” the driver explained. “I have a presentation and I thought my buddy was home but he’s not, and I’m running behind.”

Before asking for his license and insurance, the officer asked the student for his tie, then loosely tied it around his own neck before handing it back.

“While I do this, why don’t you grab your proof of insurance and your driver’s license real quick,” Folczyk said. “Probably not the best knot, but it will work.”

“Better than what I was going to do,” the student said. “Thank you so much.”

The student was given a verbal warning.

The incident took place in November, but the Police Department posted the footage to its Facebook page on Tuesday.

After seeing the video of the traffic stop, the department’s police chief invited the driver back to the police station and taught him to properly tie his own tie, according to KTLA sister station WDAF in Kansas City.