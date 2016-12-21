Prosecutors Won’t Seek Death Penalty Against 4 Men Accused of Killing 3 Teens in South El Monte Firebombing

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against four men accused of killing three teens in a firebombing at a South El Monte tire shop.

The decision was announced Tuesday during a hearing for the four men, said Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

German Monrreal, 20; Mario Godina, 20; Estevan Castillo, 21; and Roberto Fuentes, 21, are charged with three counts of murder, one count of arson causing great bodily injury and one count of using a destructive device and explosive with the intent to injure a person and destroy property.

The announcement comes more than a year and a half after Destiny Aguirre, 18; Carlos Jimenez, 17; and Rodrigo Gonzalez, 17, were killed in the fire on April 25, 2015.

