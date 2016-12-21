Robert Durst Appears in L.A. Court for Hearing Related to Murder Case

Los Angeles prosecutors and attorneys for New York real estate scion Robert Durst clashed in court on Wednesday over evidence, witnesses and the legality of a prosecutor’s jailhouse interrogation of the idiosyncratic millionaire.
As a bailiff pushed Durst, 73, into the Los Angeles courtroom in a wheelchair, the defendant craned his neck and locked eyes with several reporters in the packed audience.
When prosecutors spoke, Durst — who is accused in the execution-style slaying of his friend, writer Susan Berman — stared intently, often blinking, squinting and gripping the defense table in front of him. At one point, Durst, who is thin and appears frail, wheeled himself backward for a better view, bumping into one of his attorneys. He turned around slowly and let out a croaky, “Sorry.”
Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham appointed a special monitor to search boxes of evidence seized in the case and separate out any attorney-client privilege material. His ruling, Windham said, was meant to protect Durst’s rights.
Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.